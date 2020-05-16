The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 9: Katrina Perkosky
The 159 Inclined Team had the opportunity to have Katrina Perkosky on the show this week.
Listeners will get to hear about her inspiring journey from print media, to radio broadcasting, to her current role as donor and development services officer at Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, where she has continued to make a positive impact on the region.
She also shared her courageous and inspiring story of battling breast cancer and dealing with the loss of a loved one from suicide and how she used those experiences to try and help others. We hope you enjoy.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
