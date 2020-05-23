The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class
members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 10: Josh Gallagher
“On Sunday’s episode of “159 Inclined,” we had a blast spending some time with the talented country music star Josh Gallagher.”
A native of Cresson, Gallagher was a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2016 and now lives and records music in Nashville.
“We’re very excited to share this episode with everyone and hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.”
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
