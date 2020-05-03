The “159Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class
members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 8: John Pecze
The 159 Inclined Team had the fortune of sitting down with John Pecze, who served in the U.S. Navy, worked on two naval ships – the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS Charleston – served as the vice presidential communications manager at the White House for President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore, and for the past 15 years has lived in the Greater Johnstown region, working for PennDOT.
We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share his incredible story. Hope you enjoy.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/. More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
