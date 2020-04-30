The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 7: Chad Gontkovic
Our guest this week on “159Inclined” is Chad Gontkovic, founder of Coal Tubin’, CEO of the Johnstown Paper Co., and manager of the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
Listeners will have a chance to hear about his incredibly exciting and courageous journey from serving in the Air Force to starting both Coal Tubin’ and the Johnstown Paper Co. His energy and passion to make a positive impact in this region are contagious and inspiring, and we’re excited to share this episode with you.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/. More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
