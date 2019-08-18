You’ve heard of Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) marketing before. At MASSolutions, we’ve combined elements of both to create a new approach and improve the communication within your company, and that is Business-to-Employee or B2E marketing.
If you’re a business owner, manager, or in any leadership position, you have to realize that your employees are the foundation of your business.
Without them, you wouldn’t be able to do what you do. An obvious but true statement.
And, realizing this is the first step in effectively deploying B2E marketing.
Maintain an open line of communication
As a leader, you need to continually assess the foundation (your employees) of your company and make sure that it’s reinforced with the care that it needs to provide the strength to keep building.
If you find a crack in the foundation, it’s important to act fast before it spreads deeper and causes more structural damage.
When it comes to your employees, a crack can be a result of a lack of communication and direction from leadership.
That’s why an open line of communication between you and your employees acts as the mortar that binds the company together and provides the greatest opportunity for long-term success.
Now, I understand that me telling you to communicate with your employees seems like a basic part of business.
However, you’d be surprised at how many companies virtually neglect or haphazardly communicate with their employees.
More times than not, a company’s main focus is on its end-consumer and its employees are an after-thought.
When in reality, leaders should be treating their employees with the same care and attention as they do their customers because their employees are also a vital target market.
With all of this in mind, let’s dig a little deeper and discuss the basics of B2E Marketing.
What is B2E Marketing?
To start, I want you to take a moment and think about the last time you heard your employees say … “I love our employee portal!” “The employee intranet is just so great!”
If I had to take an educated guess, you’ve probably never heard your employees utter those phrases.
Relying solely on portals and the company intranet is like building the framework of a mega-mansion and never finishing the job.
Sure, the structure is there and you can see its potential, but it’s not where it could and should be.
This is where B2E marketing comes into play. As we mentioned before, it’s meant to help you effectively communicate with your employees.
To get a better understanding of B2E, let’s start by discussing what it isn’t …
• B2E isn’t about an employee portal or an employee intranet.
• B2E doesn’t mean that you send out an employee newsletter via email.
• B2E doesn’t mean that you hang up a sign in the break room and call it a day.
• B2E is about business-to-employee marketing.
Why do you need B2E marketing?
B2E marketing is what’s required today because the battle for talent is so intense that you need to reach, engage and influence employees on a consistent basis.
Doing so gets you results by…
• Increasing productivity.
• Improving retention and morale.
• Keeping your best employees.
• Recruiting and securing new talent.
If you’re not treating your employees as a core target market, you need to focus on B2E and you need to start today.
