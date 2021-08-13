For the staff at Miller Motor Company, "it's business as usual" with preparations for the upcoming school year, Office Manager Cheryl Macy said.
"Whatever's mandated, we follow," she said.
Students and drivers will again wear masks on the buses when classes resume due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's January order regarding public transportation. School buses fall under that designation.
"Conveyance operators must continue to require all people on board to wear masks when boarding and disembarking, and for the duration of travel, unless they are located in outdoor areas of the conveyance," according to the CDC website.
For those at Miller, that directive is just a continuation of the protocols drivers had to follow during the past school year.
"The way we ended last year, it looks like, is the way we're going to start this year," Vice President Dave Miller said.
Other local school bus companies are following a similar approach.
"Pretty much everything will be the same," Mlaker Transportation Vice President Matt Mlaker said.
Masks and weather
He and McIlwain Bus Company President Tim McIlwain said their companies are taking the necessary steps to keep the vehicles in their fleet clean, and to stay up to date with mitigation efforts.
That includes multiple daily cleanings to ensure the buses are safe for transporting children.
Miller Motor is doing the same.
"They are very well maintained," Macy said about the fleet.
The only concern Miller has about the upcoming school year is the mix of weather and mask-wearing.
When school begins in a few weeks, the temperatures could rise past 80 degrees Fahrenheit and there's no air conditioning on the buses.
Students wearing masks coupled with that type of weather could cause issues, Miller said.
Aside from that, the representatives said last year was a good trial run for how to deal with COVID-19.
McIlwain said the best case scenario for children is to be in school and it's "our job to do our small part" to make that happen.
Other preparations for his company include "updating the routes and the schedules and communicating that to the drivers."
Need more drivers
Another issue facing the three transportation companies is a need for drivers.
Mlaker said it's hard to find individuals to take the job.
Filling open slots is a yearly issue but that's been exacerbated by the pandemic.
McIlwain and the others encouraged anyone interested in becoming a driver to stop by and fill out an application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.