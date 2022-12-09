JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ten-year-old Lucas Muccitelli, from Altoona, plays linebacker on his youth football team.
So when he got the opportunity to ask retired Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl-winning running back Jerome Bettis a question on Thursday, he wanted to know, “Who was the best linebacker that you ever played against?”
Bettis complimented the question during his dinner talk at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial that took place prior to the Johnstown Tomahawks’ hockey game versus the Maine Nordiques.
“I had the privilege of playing against No. 56 for the New York Giants. Do you know who that is?” Bettis asked.
“That’s Lawrence Taylor,” Muccitelli responded without hesitation.
“You’re 10 years old and you know who Lawrence Taylor is,” Bettis said. “That’s how good he was. He’s been retired about 30 years, right? And you’re 10.”
Bettis continued: “He is heads and shoulders, I think, the best ever, but (Baltimore Raven) Ray Lewis is a No. 2 who was in our era, if you will.”
Muccitelli was excited about the exchange.
“It was amazing because he’s one of the all-time great Steelers,” Muccitelli said. “I thought it was cool to ask a question about who the best linebacker he played against was because I’m a linebacker myself on my football team. It was very special to get the privilege to ask him a question.”
Bettis answered questions and signed autographs for more than an hour during the dinner, dropped the ceremonial first puck and then held a meet-and-greet with fans.
'Celebrity is real'
He was the latest in a group of sports celebrities brought to town by the Tomahawks.
“It’s been a wild ride to plan,” said Derek Partsch, the Tomahawks’ director of team operations, “but, 11 years ago, the Tomahawks ownership said we were going to make a splash in the community by having big events, and I saw the opportunity to get him and I knew we could make it work. It’s been fun.”
Bettis’ dinner and meet-and-greet both sold out quickly.
“I would say that he has been one of the easiest events to sell. … It wasn’t really anything I had to try to do. It was a phone call saying, ‘Hey, I have Jerome Bettis coming,’ and people said, ‘Sign me up,’ ” Partsch said. “The celebrity is real because that usually doesn’t happen.”
Bettis, the National Football League’s all-time eighth- leading rusher with 13,662 yards, entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
He retired after helping the Steelers win Super Bowl XL in Michigan on Feb. 5, 2006.
“For me to be able to finish my career where it started, in Detroit, my hometown, the team came to my mom’s house again before the game, it was just an amazing, amazing moment,” Bettis said. “Got a chance to take care of mom and dad. As you know, I lost my father some years ago. I had a suite for them. They had a great time.
“I played the game for free because that’s how much those suites cost. That was a free game, so they had a great time. I played for free. But, at the end of the day, we won the championship, and that’s ultimately what it was all about.”
Being a Steeler
Bettis spent 10 years with the Steelers after being traded from the St. Louis Rams, where his relationship with that organization had soured to the point where he considered retirement.
He was immediately embraced by Steelers Nation.
“What I’ll say is what encapsulates Steelers fans is the 80-year-old grandmother who throws her shoe at the TV, that loves the game, that only watches football when the Steelers are playing, and it’s like life and death,” Bettis said.
“It’s different. Having played on another team, I understand there’s a different level here with the Steelers than there is with any other franchise.
“We, as players, appreciate that. We really do because we understand the significance of it.”
