State Rep. Frank Burns has voted in support of a measure that would abolish straight-party voting in Pennsylvania.
Senate Bill 421 would allow Pennsylvania voters to cast their ballot for the person who is the best candidate, regardless of party affiliation, Burns said.
Burns said the legislation would encourage a more informed and independent-thinking electorate that pays more attention to individual candidates instead of political party.
Burns said his vote is a reflection not only of his personal belief that people are more important than political party, but also the result of listening to his constituents.
The bill would also allow registered voters to vote by mail, move voter registration deadlines closer to elections and provide funding for safer, more secure voting machines across the state, Burns said.
The measure now heads to the state Senate for further consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.