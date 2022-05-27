JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Frank Burns is urging local school district to apply for funding to prevent violance in their halls.
The STOP School Violence program, administered by the U.S. Department of Justice, can be used for technology investments, staff training or to hire support personnel, such as intervention specialists, psychologists or social workers.
Burns said many local families have voiced concerns about public safety and with the recent school shooting in Texas, the funding could not be more timely.
For more information, visit https://bja.ojp.gov.
The application period closes June 21.
