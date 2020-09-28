Toxic smoke inhalation and extensive second-degree burns killed a Johnstown woman found dead in an 8th Ward fire Sunday, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
According to Lees, Rachael A. Dionis, 35, was found dead under a window on the second floor of the Edson Avenue duplex while firefighters were battling the blaze at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
She sustained second- and third-degree burns on more than 85% of her body and an autopsy showed that those burns and the "toxic" gas and smoke she inhaled led to her passing, he said.
"Firefighters located her. But there was heavy fire and smoke conditions in that home upon their arrival, and unfortunately, it doesn't take much time to be overcome by smoke and gas in a situation like this," Lees said.
Dionis' side of the duplex was condemned on Sept. 23, according to Lees.
Johnstown police and a state police fire marshal are trying to figure out what started the fire.
Johnstown police said there was no new information to provide on the investigation Monday.
A state police fire marshal said it might take several days to determine what sparked the fire.
Two other residents who were staying in the other half of the Edson Avenue house were able to escape the fire and were treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for injuries, firefighters said Sunday.
