State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, touted a victory this week regarding what he described as a “key vote” in a state House committee that moved his legislation, HB 2471, forward.
This bill would would require government entities to respond more quickly to open records requests from public officials that need information in the course of their official duties.
“As lawmakers we are routinely forced to make decisions that affect people across Pennsylvania and it is our job to make the most informed decisions possible on behalf of the people we represent,” he said in a statement. “My bill simply shortens the timeline an agency has to provide public information to lawmakers; therefore, this change would benefit all Pennsylvanians.”
If passed, his legislation would require government agencies to provide a final answer on the information requests within five days.
That eliminates the 30-day extension period permitted under the current law.
Additionally, if the agency denies a request the elected official could appeal that decision to the state Office of Open Records.
To support the office with handling these requests, Burns’ bill creates a dedicated appeals officer position to specifically tackle these situations.
The legislation now heads to the state House for a general consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.