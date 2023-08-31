EBENSBURG, Pa. – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, will host a free senior fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg.
The event will feature information on programs and services for senior citizens, and resources from local, county and state agencies.
There will be games, prizes and refreshments.
Reservations are required by Sept. 8 by calling 814-472-8021.
