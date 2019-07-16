State Rep. Frank Burns will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg.
Several local companies will attend, including those who are looking to hire immediately. On-the-spot interviews will be available, so attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes. Burns’ office will also be available to provide information on state government-related programs and services.
For more information, call Burns’ Ebensburg office at 814-472-8021.
