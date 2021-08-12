State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, will host a concealed carry seminar in conjunction with local law enforcement at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cresson Volunteer Fire Hall.
The event will include conversations about personal protection, Pennsylvania's concealed carry law and the Castle Doctrine.
Burns will also host a fraud and scam prevention seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company.
People interested in attending with of these free events should RSVP by calling his Portage office at 814-736-7339.
