EBENSBURG, Pa. – State Rep. Frank Burns will host a free children’s fair with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Young People’s Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg.
The event is open to children 12 and younger, and includes crafts and free lunch.
Representatives from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, state police and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be there as well.
For reservations, call 814-736-7339.
