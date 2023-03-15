EBENSBURG, Pa. – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, will host a free children’s fair with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg.
The event is open to children 12 and younger, and includes a free lunch and a visit with the Easter Bunny.
Also attending will be representatives from the state police, Pennsylvania Game Commission and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources distributing educational materials.
Registration deadline is March 24 by calling 814-472-8021.
