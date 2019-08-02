State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, has announced the use of $70,687 in grant funds to maintain and improve two roadways in Croyle Township, Cambria County.
Burns said the funds, which were used for improvement and maintenance projects this spring on Plummer Road and Betz Road, came from the state Department of Agriculture’s Dirt and Gravel Road Maintenance Program.
Any entity within the 72nd Legislative District that needs information on grants or assistance in applying for grants can contact Burns’ Portage office at 814-736-7339 and ask for Brittany Blackham, who serves as an in-house grant writer/assistant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.