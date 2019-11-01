State Rep. Frank Burns is holding a food drive through the month of November in an effort to help families in need during the upcoming holiday season.
Burns will work with the Dorothy Day Outreach Center at St. Francis University for this year’s food drive.
Mary Adams, assistant director of the center, said she is expecting to provide 110 families with Thanksgiving dinner this year, up from about 80 families last year. With food and gas prices increasing and recent federal cuts to food stamps, Adams said she’s seen an uptick in local residents who are in need.
Burns and his staff will collect nonperishable food donations at his four district offices, located in Lower Yoder Township, Ebensburg, Portage and Patton.
The center is also in need of boxed goods such as cereal, instant and scalloped potatoes, pudding and Jell-O, as well as canned vegetables, including red beets, sweet potatoes and corn.
Donations are also being collected at participating area schools, including Cambria County Christian School, St. Benedict School in Carrolltown and Portage Junior/Senior High School.
Questions can be directed to Burns’ office at 814-736-7339.
