State Rep. Frank Burns has sent a letter to Sherwin-Williams CEO John Morikis, inviting him to tour Cambria County as he considers possible locations for a new global headquarters and research and development facility.
Burns said the paint manufacturing company is considering multiple sites in Ohio and several other sites due to its significant growth and expansion over the past several decades at its current location in Cleveland.
Cambria County’s workforce and recent designation of
375 acres as a Keystone Opportunity Zone are incentives Burns said he would showcase if Morikis accepts his invitation.
In his letter, Burns also touted the county’s proximity to Ohio as another potential benefit to relocation and vowed to work with Sherwin-Williams and elected officials from both parties to make a deal that could benefit everyone involved.
Sherwin-Williams, founded in 1866, reported $17.5 billion in sales last year from its paints, coatings and related products. The company is slated to transition to a new location in 2023 at the earliest, Burns said.
