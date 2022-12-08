JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, has sent a request to the Johnstown Housing Authority seeking information about the federal Section 8 voucher program, which provides rental assistance to low-income individuals.
Anybody who receives a voucher from a housing authority, such as Johnstown's, can then use it in any other housing authority across the country.
That process has created a situation in which people come from other cities with long waiting lists, particularly Philadelphia, get vouchers, and then return home, often leaving JHA to pay the cost of their rent.
According to Burns’ Right-to-Know request, he is seeking:
“1. A list of all current JHA Section 8 Program landlords, the corresponding location of each of their properties currently enrolled in the Section 8 program, and the corresponding rents currently paid by the JHA on each property.
“2. A list of Section 8 Program vouchers that have been ‘ported’ out to housing authorities in other areas over the past three years (2020, 2021 and 2022), which housing authorities they have been ported to, and the monthly rent subsidy paid out of JHA Section 8 Program funds for each (of) those ported vouchers.
“3. The size of the current JHA Section 8 Program waiting list, and where each of those applicants are currently living, by municipality, county and state.”
“On behalf of the numerous people who voiced their concerns over Section 8 to me while I canvassed Johnstown this summer, I have made this request for public information,” Burns said in a released statement. “The people who live here want and need answers – and as someone who is representing Johnstown for the first time, I’m going to help get them.”
U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, recently made a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development seeking information about the role the portability of vouchers plays in creating a transient population in Johnstown.
“The congressman appears to be focused on HUD’s voucher portability policy, which is a welcomed involvement,” Burns said. “My thrusts are in examining the issue at the JHA level, ensuring that all Section 8 voucher recipients are meeting HUD requirements, and documenting the size and financial impact of the voucher porting practice in our community.”
