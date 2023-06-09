JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A total of $295,000 in grants has been secured to support regional housing services, state Rep. Frank Burns said Friday.
Blair County Community Action Program received $75,000 for housing counseling services and $100,000 for homelessness prevention programs in Blair and Cambria counties.
Those services include education, assistance, guidance and focus on increasing financial literacy of potential homeowners and tenants to help them improve housing conditions; and rapid re-housing, re-entry, rental and utility assistance, emergency shelter, street outreach and programs to promote self-sufficiency, said Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
The Women’s Help Center Inc. received $120,000 for eviction prevention through an ongoing program that works with individuals, landlords and the legal system to help prevent eviction and stabilize housing.
The funding is being provided through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund within the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
These grants are funded by Realty Transfer Taxes, while other funding comes from Marcellus Shale impact fees – and without that support, the issues they work to address wouldn’t go away, Burns said.
Counties, communities and local taxpayers would “have to pay for them out of our own pockets,” Burns added.
