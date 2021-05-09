State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, has introduced legislation to award two elk licenses per year to disabled veterans through a new lottery.
“My bill would earmark one bull and one cow elk tag for this dedicated drawing – and there would be no cost for the tags to the veterans selected,” Burns said in a release. “With the extremely competitive nature of the existing drawings, setting aside two elk tags per year for these veterans gives them improved odds to do something they love.”
The idea to draft House Bill 937 was suggested by Cresson resident Timothy Seymore, who has entered the current system 12 years in a row, but has never been selected, the correspondence said.
This year the Pennsylvania Game Commission has three lotteries scheduled: 14 antlered and 15 antlerless for archery in select zones Sept. 11-25; 32 antlered and 77 antlerless for the general season Nov. 1-6; and 10 antlered and 39 antlerless Jan. 1-8.
Burns said his proposed addition would be in the general season with the state Game Commission handling the logistics of the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.