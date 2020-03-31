State Rep. Frank Burns said Tuesday that he is planning to introduce legislation that would require the use of American-made steel in certain infrastructure projects.
Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said the purpose of the planned legislation is to create jobs and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. A press release issued by his office Tuesday stated that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “has exposed longstanding vulnerabilities in the global supply chain.”
According to Burns’ office, the legislation would:
• require the use of American-made steel in all construction and repair of underground pipelines;
• require any construction or repair projects done by a private entity that receives any kind of taxpayer funding, including grants and tax credits, to use American-made steel;
• and provide a 1% discount on bids for public projects when American-made products are used in the price quote. For example, if Company A bids $1,000 and Company B bids $995, but Company A uses a certain percentage of American-made building products and Company B uses foreign-made materials, Company A would get a $10 bid discount and be considered the low bidder at $990.
The legislation will use the definition of “American-made” spelled out in Pennsylvania’s Steel Products Procurement Act, Burns said.
Burns said the loss of domestic manufacturing capacity in the United States is why the country now faces shortages of medical equipment and protective gear as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.
He framed his legislation as a way to use the steel industry “as a template for a rebirth of domestic production capacity.”
“We’re relying on old ladies stitching together face masks at home, and it’s all because we let our manufacturing base go,” Burns said.
“We let the corporations ship jobs overseas in the name of greater profit, putting us at the mercy of China and other countries. I want to lead the way to reverse that trend, starting with steel.”
Burns is “putting the finishing touches” on the legislation, which he plans to introduce “in coming months,” according to Tuesday’s press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.