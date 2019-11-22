State Rep. Frank Burns has started a Christmas toy drive.
Donations will be accepted at his offices in Lower Yoder Township, Ebensburg, Patton and Portage through Dec. 20. All items will benefit local children.
“This is a great opportunity to help local families who may be struggling financially during the holiday season, and I encourage those who are able to donate to drop off a toy at any of my district offices,” Burns said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.