State Rep. Frank Burns said in an effort to ensure residents are aware of their Second Amendment rights, his office will host a free informational concealed carry seminar at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Jackson Township Fire Company, located at 176 Adams Ave. in Mineral Point.
Burns said local law enforcement representatives will be available to discuss the rules and regulations regarding firearm transport and use in Pennsylvania, including primers on concealed carry, the Castle Doctrine, using firearms for personal protection and related legal liabilities.
“I encourage everyone to attend to ensure you know your rights as a law-abiding gun owner,” Burns said.
“This valuable seminar will provide attendees with information on concealed carry permits, including state requirements and how to carry, as well as an opportunity to ask questions.”
Anyone wishing to attend the Concealed Carry seminar is asked to call Burns’ Portage office at 814-736-7339 no later than Monday.
