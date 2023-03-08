JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Reps. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, and Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, have been named to the top two positions on the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ Professional Licensure Committee.
Burns was selected as the majority chairman, the highest leadership role he has reached in what is now his eighth term. Metzgar was tabbed as the minority chairman.
The committee deals with the commonwealth’s 29 professional and occupational licensing boards that oversee 120 different jobs, including doctor, accountant and barber.
“As the majority chairman I will be a leading voice on licensure policy in our commonwealth, a position that impacts real people in every community across Pennsylvania,” Burns said in a released statement. “I look forward to working with Representative Carl Walker Metzgar, the committee’s minority chair, and my colleagues in both parties to ensure our licensing laws make common sense.”
Burns only serves on the Professional Licensure Committee.
Metzgar is also on the Ethics Committee. He was the Republican’s recent unsuccessful nominee for Speaker of the House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.