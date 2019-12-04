Local workforce development boards, industry organizations, nonprofits and education agencies should apply for funding through a state grant program designed to connect employers with job seekers and create new job opportunities, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said Wednesday.
According to a press release issued by Burns’ office, approximately $4.6 million in grant funding is available through the PAsmart Next Generation Industry Partnership program.
Other eligible applicants include labor and economic development organizations, libraries and post-secondary education providers, according to Burns’ office. Any entity may serve as a fiscal agent for all grant awards. Applicants are required to partner with a local workforce development board on their application.
The application deadline is Jan. 3. Those interested in applying can obtain assistance by calling Burns’ Ebensburg office at 814-472-8021.
More information, including the grant application, is available online at www.dli.pa.gov/Businesses/Workforce-Development/grants/Pages/default.aspx.
