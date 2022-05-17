State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, plans to introduce legislation that would ban the use of public funds to influence voters regarding ballot referendums.
His proposal is in response to actions taken in 2021 when seven ballot questions were posed in the City of Johnstown, including one that gave City Council permission to remove the residency requirement for the city manager. All passed.
In the lead-up to election day, then-acting City Manager Dan Penatzer spent approximately $2,600 in taxpayer money to send 9,544 mailers urging residents to “Vote YES to Charter Amendments!” He also purchased billboard advertisements. At the time, Penatzer said, “We didn’t look at it as supporting a political decision in that way.”
When the issue arose, Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said the mailers were “not meant to be biased” and that they were “meant to relay the facts.”
Johnstown, though, was eventually fined $500 when Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer determined the city violated election law by not filing reports concerning the political expenditures.
Burns’ state bill, if enacted, would prohibit governments from using taxpayer money for such political activity.
“I was appalled when I discovered that there is nothing in law explicitly preventing local governments from spending public tax dollars to influence voters on a ballot question – even when that question directly affects that government entity,” Burns said in a written statement. “To me, this is a clear conflict of interest, one which only furthers the distrust some people have in our public institutions. It’s clear these activities need to end.”
Burns added: “Local governments and public officials should not be using public dollars to campaign, especially when it relates to questions that impact that local government.
“My bill would still allow public bodies to provide neutral, educational information about ballot questions, but would put an end to this sort of self-serving manipulation of the public purse.”
Burns, a seven-term member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, won the Democratic Party’s 72nd Legislative District primary on Tuesday, defeating Michael Cashaw.
In November, he will face GOP nominee Renae Billow, who was unopposed in the primary.
The 72nd, as it was redrawn during redistricting, will now include the City of Johnstown.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
