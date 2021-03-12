State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, has been elevated to the position of Democratic chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislature’s Second Amendment Caucus.
Burns takes over for his one-time peer Rep. Bill Kortz, an Allegheny County Democrat who upon his retirement last year recommended Burns as his successor.
“Some people may not think it possible in the current political climate, but there are actually Democrats in elected office – such as me – who consider the Second Amendment a sacred right,” Burns said. “We stand against all threats to erode that right, and my personal prescription for dealing with gun violence is, ‘Make life difficult for the criminals, not law-abiding gun owners.’ ”
Burns said daily news reports on people arrested for gun violence in all areas of Pennsylvania almost invariably contain additional charges such as illegal possession of a firearm or not having the required permit, showing that many of those who commit such crimes are violating laws already in place.
“It’s foolish to think that making gun owners pay a $10 yearly registration fee – a legislative proposal that I adamantly opposed – would somehow deter the person who is already breaking the law by procuring, carrying and using a gun he or she isn’t legally allowed to have in the first place,” Burns said. “Too many of these gun-control advocates are going after the wrong group of people, and I’m committed to making sure law-abiding gun owners aren’t the ones they successfully target.”
Burns is also founder and chairman of the Legislature’s Blue Lives Matter Caucus, which he formed to back police and other members of law enforcement.
Burns additionally hosts “concealed carry” seminars throughout his legislative district, attracting hundreds of residents who want to learn more about their gun rights and about firearm rules and regulations.
