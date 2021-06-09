More than $155,000 has been awarded in state grants to support criminal justice in Cambria County, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, announced Wednesday.
The county was awarded two grants that make up the total, one of which was for $90,000 to support non-incarceration programs for criminal offenders, such as monitoring and house arrest, and to provide training, treatment to transition offenders back to society and education.
The second grant was for $165,169 and will help offset costs associated with adult probation programs.
"As a founding member of the Blue Lives Matters Caucus, I recognize and appreciate the hard work of everyone who serve and keep us safe," Burns said in a press release.
These funds were provided by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
