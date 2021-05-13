State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, is calling for Gov. Tom Wolf to suspend the state’s gasoline tax due to rising prices and the recent Colonial Pipeline cyber attack.
“The picture isn’t pretty – so if we really care about working people and the middle class, let’s give families a break from these household budget-strangling high gasoline prices,” Burns said in a statement Thursday.
Pennsylvania has a fuel tax of 58 cents per gallon – one of the highest in the nation.
Burns made his case in a letter to Wolf, calling on the governor to use his executive power to suspend the toll.
The representative also noted his prior vote against the gas tax increase eight years ago.
“The time for excuses is over; Pennsylvania families are at their breaking point, and we must peel back the gasoline tax before our economy grinds to a halt,” Burns said. “With more than $7 billion in federal money rolling into Pennsylvania, we should be able to take this action. If the governor of Georgia can do it, why can’t it be done in Pennsylvania?”
