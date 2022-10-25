JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Is the allegation that Renae Billow, the Republican challenger in this year’s Pennsylvania House of Representatives 72nd Legislative District race, “scammed” taxpayers “factual” or an “outright lie?”
A legal determination will eventually be made by Cambria County Judge Linda Fleming, regarding a court case that stems from a television advertisement that is supported by Billow's opponent, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
Billow brought a lawsuit against Burns, his campaign and the Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee, accusing them of common law defamation, defamation by imputation of crimes and false light invasion of privacy after the commercial aired.
No official court date has been set yet for a hearing because, as of last week, not all defendants had been properly notified of the lawsuit filed by Billow, despite previous reports that the necessary legal steps had already been taken.
So the chance of a ruling being issued before Election Day, Nov. 8, is dwindling.
In recent days, though, Billow and Burns visited The Tribune-Democrat separately for pre-election candidate interviews during which they discussed the matter.
The advertisement showed aerial drone footage of her home and images of Billow against a police mugshot backdrop, although no records have been found by The Tribune-Democrat or provided by the defendants that she was ever arrested. In the ad, an allegation was made that Billow “scammed” taxpayers when she and her husband received a $9,821.98 subordinate home mortgage through a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act program, but soon thereafter used $1,500 in personal money to purchase a piece of land by their house.
Billow insists the two actions are not connected, saying they applied for the mortgage forbearance after she lost her job at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The process of getting the second mortgage was finalized on March 30, 2021. Billow started a new job on March 1, 2021, and then purchased the neighboring vacant property on April 26, 2021.
Billow said that suggesting she took advantage of the program designed to help people keep their houses is “very incorrect and an outright lie.”
The couple “never received any money in hand,” according to Billow. They are required by law to pay off the second mortgage.
“Nothing in these ads, in these personal attacks, are truthful at all, unfortunately,” Billow said. “I did what I could to set the record straight. I didn’t scam anyone, and I didn’t take any taxpayer money, so to speak. I hope that people can see through the negative campaign ads and see the truth for what it is.”
In the court filing, Billow’s attorney contended that “scam” terminology “can be construed as accusing someone of a crime,” according to Pennsylvania court precedent.
Burns stands by calling Billow's actions a scam.
In his opinion, Billow abused the program.
“You got taxpayer money from the federal government to pay her mortgage,” Burns said. “She, for a year, did not pay her mortgage, got taxpayers to pay the balance she owned on her mortgage that freed up cash, her money. Rather than use her money to pay on the mortgage, she bought another property. Now, a reasonable person, the hard-working people of Cambria County, know a scam when they see one. They know abuse of the system.”
Burns added: “That money could have went to someone who actually needed it, who actually had no money to buy a second property, who actually needed it to pay their mortgage. Instead, it went to somebody manipulating the system for their personal benefit. Thus, I think it’s safe to call it a scam.”
He drew a distinction between the information in the commercial, which he called “factual” and the imagery that he described as “up to conclusion.”
“Nobody should be doing it, but everyone does it,” Burns said when talking about this type of political advertising. “These are exaggerations of the situation. That is what happens. The photo aside, everything else in there is factually correct.”
Billow said she has, in her opinion, run “a very positive campaign, based on facts, facts that I have put out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.