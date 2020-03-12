Touting himself as an “independent-minded Democrat,” who has received high ratings from the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation and National Rifle Association, state Rep. Frank Burns recently formally announced his plan to seek reelection.
Burns, an East Taylor Township resident who is seeking his seventh term in the 72nd District, also emphasized that he voted against significant legislation supported by both Republican Gov. Tom Corbett (a gasoline tax) and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf (income tax proposal).
“I have always stood up to anyone, including party leaders and several governors, to ensure the people of the district are being heard,” Burns said in a press release.
“I pride myself on putting the people of the district before politics. I’m willing to work with anyone – Republicans or Democrats, Independents or people not even registered to vote – to get things done.”
In recent years, Burns opposed the proposed installation of windmills near Laurel Ridge State Park and worked with other local legislators to get a new Keystone Opportunity Zone reserved for Cambria County.
“I was able to secure a Keystone Opportunity Zone designation for the county, which enables us to offer the most competitive incentive package to lure businesses to our region,” Burns said. “I’ve met with representatives from Amazon and ExxonMobil to explain the benefits of the KOZ and discuss Cambria County as a potential location. My other priorities include welfare reform, property tax relief and – as Chairman of the Blue Lives Matter Caucus – a continued push for stricter penalties for those who attack law enforcement officers.”
The primary is scheduled to take place on April 28.
