JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, is accepting applications through Aug. 15 for the annual Charlie Vizzini Volunteerism Award, which honors an outstanding volunteer in the 72nd Legislative District.
Burns presented the inaugural award in 2016 in honor of Charlie Vizzini, who died in 2009 and volunteered more than 9,000 hours in Burns’ office, which he says saved taxpayers more than $100,000.
Award nominees must live within the 72nd Legislative District, regularly volunteer to make the community a better place to live and be able to verify any stated volunteerism.
Written nominations should include the name and contact information of the person making the nomination, name and contact information for the nominee and an essay of no more than 1,000 words explaining why the person deserves the award and what he or she has done for their community.
Nominations should be mailed or delivered to Burns’ Portage office at 112-A Munster Road, Portage, Pa. 15946.
Nominations will not be accepted through email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.