A $100,000 state grant to assist with the Cambria Heights High School renovation project has been secured, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, announced Friday.
“When the school asked for help with the funding of this project, I left no stone unturned in my search,” Burns said in a release. “Any time we can use state funding to offset local costs, that’s a win for the taxpayers and another victory in making sure our county gets its fair share of state investment.”
The grant, funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, will be used by the district for its Community Center Project, which involves converting the high school’s former indoor swimming pool into a multi-purpose area for students and the community.
There will be a multi-purpose floor installed that can be used for such activities as volleyball, softball and basketball. The center will also be used for dances, seminars and banquets.
“We would like to express our sincere thanks to the Department of Community and Economic Development for the award of $100,000 to be used for our Cambria Heights School District Community Center Project,” Superintendent Michael Strasser said in a statement. “A special thank you goes out to state Rep. Frank Burns and his office for all of their help coordinating with Cambria Heights and our grant writer Eric Nagel in securing this funding.”
