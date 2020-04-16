Everything Ice President John Burley said six of his employees have been laid off since the COVID-19 shutdowns in mid-March, but he is aiming to put them back to work.
"There are about six persons from our full-time employees from the shop who were laid off," he said.
A Tribune-Democrat story published Wednesday contained information from Burley that no employees had been laid off due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
That story focused on Personal Protection Equipment Medical Supply, a new subsidiary of Everything Ice, that is producing necessary items such as hospital gowns, gloves, face shields and masks at the main facility at 701 Main St. in Johnstown and at the company office in Salix.
Burley said he plans to keep that new medical division going after the pandemic eases.
Now, Burley said he will work to put those six furloughed people back on the payroll with a Paycheck Protection Loan his business secured.
"All other full-time employees in our core team, about 30 to 35 people, remain on staff," he said. "They include draftsman engineers, project managers."
The six employees who were laid off included welders and a shop foreman whose normal work in the ice rink equipment business was halted by Gov. Tom Wolf's order closing "nonessential" economic activity.
"There were six laid off, but we are going to find work for them because they are our core team," he said.
