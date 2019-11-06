A woman who was accused of using a butcher knife to pry open a bedroom window and remove an air conditioner from a home in Geistown Borough, will appear in Cambria County court, authorities said.
Autumn Caylie Schmidt, 22, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint, Schmidt burglarized a home in the
200 block of Hawthorne Street around 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 18.
She was identified by surveillance video.
Borough police said they found a knife lying on the floor outside the bedroom and around $500 damage to the door.
Schmidt was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
She is free on bond.
