Autumn Schmidt booking mugshot. Monday, October 21, 2019. Submitted Photo/The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.

A woman who was accused of using a butcher knife to pry open a bedroom window and remove an air conditioner from a home in Geistown Borough, will appear in Cambria County court, authorities said.

Autumn Caylie Schmidt, 22, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

According to a criminal complaint, Schmidt burglarized a home in the

200 block of Hawthorne Street around 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 18.

She was identified by surveillance video.

Borough police said they found a knife lying on the floor outside the bedroom and around $500 damage to the door.

Schmidt was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. 

She is free on bond.

