What started out as a burglary investigation in Cambria Township, ended with the arrest of one man and the seizure of drug items and guns, authorities said.
Township police were called to a home in the 700 block of Manor Drive on Sunday for a reported burglary in progress with a weapon involved.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they spoke with Tyler Michael Kozlovac who told them someone was inside the residence with a weapon.
Police said they found no one inside but when they searched the basement they found a stash of drug paraphernalia and guns.
Police reportedly found approximately 30 to 40 bullet holes in the walls and empty shell cashing from a .22 caliber rifle, a 30-30 rifle and a 9mm gun scattered throughout the basement, the complaint said.
They seized several loaded firearms, including a AK-47 style rifle that was not registered. Also found were plastic stamp bags, drug needles and unlabeled pill bottles.
Kozlovac, 24, of Nanty Glo, faces 30 counts of recklessly endangering another person. He also faces drug and firearm-related charges.
He was arraigned on Sunday by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $35,000 bond.
