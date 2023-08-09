This show will offer a barking fun time.
Bullies on Ice will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Kristie Rosenbaum, event organizer along with her husband Adam, said the dog show is the first of its kind in the area.
“It’s a dog show based on some of the best French bulldogs, English bulldogs and Bullies in the whole United States,” the Stoystown resident said. “We have judges coming in from Ireland, the United Kingdom, Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina. Basically, it’s just a great family fun-filled event.”
Judging will begin around 1 p.m.
There will be an array of categories for judging for each breed.
“These are categories that are based upon the things that are most popular, so for instance, best color and best male and female,” Rosenbaum said.
Awards include first- and second-place trophies and a third-place ribbon in each category.
“We hope to have a lot of dogs, and we have people coming in from all over the world,” Rosenbaum said. “You also can bring your dog in right off the street, and you can enter into any category you want.”
During a break in the judging around 3 p.m., Isaac Revard, owner of Double R Bulldogs in Pendleton, Indiana, will be on site with his skateboarding French bulldog Rampage, who will entertain crowds.
“It’s really amazing,” Rosenbaum said. “This dog is going to bring a lot of smiles to the kids. They’ll just love him.”
There also will be pet-related merchandise and food vendors.
A raffle will include chances to win a variety of items, including a fire ring, a Versace certified watch and Michael Kors watches. Tickets are $20 each or $100 for six.
In addition, a mechanical bull will be available from 1 to 5 p.m.
“We want people to come in and have a good time,” Rosenbaum said. “There’s a lot of marketing and promotion that can happen from these events.
“We want people to meet each other and spend time together as a group and network. If it’s successful, we’re hoping to make this a yearly event in August, so we’re hoping people will support this.”
Admission is $20 for adults and free for children.
The fee to enter a bulldog breed for judging is $20 per class or $100 for six.
For more information, visit www.1stsummitarena.com/event/bullies-on-ice-fun-show.
