No injuries were reported when a building at 1210 Graham Ave., Windber, partially collapsed at around 6 a.m. Friday, said Jim Furmanchik, borough manager.
Windber Borough employees were working Friday afternoon with the property owner from State College to come up with an action plan after the rear portion of the structure collapsed.
“Safety is paramount within the borough,” Furmanchik said, “and we’re working with the property owner to make it safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.