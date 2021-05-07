SOUTH FORK – The fledgling South Fork Historical Society has received a major boost with the donation of a former bank building by First Commonwealth Bank of Indiana.
The ownership transfer was finalized last week, with official dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremonies being planned for 12:30 p.m. June 19, during South Fork Heritage Days, society President Mark Kohart said. Displays of historical artifacts from the community will be on display.
Plans for the former bank building are still being developed, Kohart said at the South Fork Borough office.
“Part of it is certainly going to be a museum,” he said.
The society’s plans don’t end there, though.
“We have a lot of things going on,” Kohart said. “There are no less than 16 projects.”
The South Fork Historical Society was founded on Oct. 16. In addition to Kohart, officers include Todd Russell, vice president; Chuck Terek, treasurer; and Frank “Gabe” Kmetz, secretary. They operate under direction of a nine-member board.
Kohart and Russell both grew up in South Fork, but moved away. Kohart had a career in the military, and Russell worked for Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh and then took a teaching position in Hollidaysburg. Both have returned to their hometown.
“We have wonderful memories of our town,” Kohart said. “We want to do what’s best for the community. We want to find ways and opportunities to promote the community.”
The society has hit the ground running, obtaining two grants for projects to begin soon.
A $500 Vision 2025 Capture Grant through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies will provide signs with information about the borough at trailheads on the Path of the Flood Trail.
A $20,120 grant from Ronald McDonald House Charities will be used to reconstruct a basketball court behind the South Fork Public Library and to upgrade another local basketball court.
Additional projects under discussion include the addition of a memorial to all veterans added to World War I memorial, improvements to the Heritage Days stage at Church and Grant streets and a foot/bicycle bridge across the Conemaugh River near the former trolley bridge site at the foot of Grant Street.
A central theme of the plans revolve around the completion of a safe trail route to connect sections of the Path of the Flood Trail from Johnstown to Portage Street – known locally as the Fifficktown trail – and the newest section from Maple Street to Lamb’s Bridge – known as the Bealtown trail.
An acid mine drainage treatment project near Portage is expected to dramatically improve water quality in the Conemaugh River, opening it up for fishing and kayaking, Russell said.
“That’s going to be exciting when people are able to do that,” he said.
While the historical society will honor South Fork’s history as a coal mining and railroad community, projects are being developed around the growing outdoor recreation opportunities.
“We are going to transform its identity,” Kohart said. “It’s such a beautiful area. We want to make it an outdoor-friendly place.”
A membership drive launched April 9 after the society was incorporated as a nonprofit organization. The Johnstown Area Heritage Association is offering discounted memberships for South Fork Historical Society members as an incentive.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Russell said. “We already have 128 members and they are coming in daily.”
More information about the historical society is available by contacting Kohart at mark.kohart@gmail.com.
