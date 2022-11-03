JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Surveying a crowd of business and community leaders, professors and students on Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, James Martin told them he wants to build a bridge to the Johnstown area from Pittsburgh to collaborate on science, technology, engineering and mathematics work.
Martin, vice chancellor for STEM research and innovation at the University of Pittsburgh's main campus, visited the university system's Johnstown branch campus to describe his plan to create that partnership.
"I want to be here because of what I can learn from you," Martin said, noting that UPJ has a tight-knit, energetic community.
His presentation focused on the transformative effect that STEM work can have on the region, state and country.
During his talk, Martin noted that U.S. STEM-related job demand has outpaced non-STEM-related job demand for the past two decades, a trend that is projected to continue. He pointed out that Pennsylvania is doing more research in several fields, such as computer systems services and software publishing, than the number of jobs available in those areas.
He also touched on the demographics of STEM work and said there needs to be more diversity moving forward, especially regarding women. Martin said that out of all women in post-secondary education in the country, about 30% are studying for a STEM career, while 60% of all men in higher education are doing the same.
Other topics he covered included the United States' decrease in production of STEM degrees over the past 40 years, China's rise in the same category and the importance of introducing STEM fields to younger students.
If the country strategically invests in this type of education, Martin said, he believes the U.S. can grow its GDP by trillions of dollars, and he views Johnstown and the UPJ campus as a source of inspiration to do so. He highlighted the university's CODE 4 STEM Academy – an initiative organized with partner Flood City Youth Fitness Academy to introduce these fields to local students of various ages – as a key reason for that belief.
Grant Cruse, a PhD candidate studying electrical engineering at Pitt's main campus, said he thought Martin had great ideas, especially his emphasis of working with the National Science Foundation. The Johnstown native and part-time UPJ instructor attended Thursday's event to learn more about Martin's proposal of partnership.
"I like the idea of Pitt reaching out to all of these communities," he said, adding that contacting communities with a Pitt branch campus makes sense.
Edward Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of Richland Township-based Concurrent Technologies Corp., said one important takeaway from the presentation was the need to target younger people.
"We cannot focus early enough," he said.
In order to accurately express the importance of this matter, Sheehan said he thinks the issue should be declared a crisis in the nation.
"We need every U.S. citizen to engage in our business," he added.
