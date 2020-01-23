Cole Stauffer enrolled in a building trades program last year to build the skills he needs for his future.
On Wednesday, the Alternative Community Resource Program intern was putting those skills to work so a Johnstown girl will have somewhere to lay her head tonight.
Stauffer, 19, of Harrisburg, was one of four young men building twin beds as part of an ACRP program launched to supply at least 13 of them to Johnstown area children in need.
“You shouldn’t have to sleep on the floor or a recliner at night,” said Stauffer, who has been enrolled in Hiram G. Andrews’ building maintenance program for the past year in Upper Yoder.
According to Jim Buday, ACRP’s Youth Employment Services Director, the Beds For Kids program was revived earlier this month after the nonprofit received a call about a young girl in the city who was sleeping on her floor at night.
After making a few more calls, the group had a waiting list of 12 more children in a similar situation, he said.
“Chances are,” Buday said, “that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
“But we’ve got the workshop space, the tools and the volunteer labor to do it,” he added.
Materials were another story.
But four area businesses have already stepped up to offer help to begin building beds, program supervisor Hali Boslet said.
Sherwin Williams, which has locations in Richland and Ebensburg, donated paint supplies, she said.
Lowe’s Home Improvement in Richland Township donated pine wood.
And Laurel Toyota and Gautier Specialty Metals made donations needed to pick up more supplies, such as mattresses and bedding, the group said.
“We’re not just building them a bed frame. They’re getting everything they need – blankets, a mattress and pillows,” Buday said, inside ACRP’s Kernville workshop.
Inside the space, interns Isaiah Wheeler, 19, and Ricardo Arocho, 22, were making sure the beds will be built to last.
The bed’s pine headboards were assembled and were getting sanded Wednesday.
Once the entire bed is built, they’ll be painted and hauled to needy homes, Project Supervisor Ralph Chiodo said.
Teens in the Cambria County Juvenile Court system have also spent time helping build beds in the workshop, in addition to his team of interns.
To Buday, the project isn’t just making a difference there. It’s also showing the young craftsmen about the importance of “giving back” – and the rewards it brings.
Arocho, of Lehigh County, described it as an eye-opening experience.
“You don’t see people looking out for other people very often anymore, so it’s really cool to do this,” he said. “And it’s nice that ACRP is doing it.”
With a waiting list for beds growing, Buday said the group will building beds for children as long as community support continues.
Funding is being sought through several foundations but even at 130 total in material costs for a bed and bedding, costs adds up, he said.
“Money – and materials – that’s what we don’t have. Any support we get will enable us to continue our work,” Buday said.
Anyone interested in supporting the effort can call ACRP at 814 536-6141.
