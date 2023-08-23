INDIANA, Pa. – An Indiana County man died on Tuesday after his motorcycle was struck by a Honda CR-V, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said.
Steven Paul McCloskey, 26, of Buffington Township, was riding on a Harley-Davidson heading north on state Route 403 when the driver of the Honda pulled out from Camerons Road, striking the bike on the its left side, he said.
The crash occurred on a section of the highway between Vintondale and the village of Strongstown in Indiana County.
The death has been ruled accidental, but McCloskey’s official cause of death has not yet been determined, Overman said.
McCloskey was wearing a helmet when the incident occurred, the coroner said.
The Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana County District Attorney’s office responded to the scene, joined by Vintondale and Brush Valley fire departments and Citizens and Blacklick Valley ambulance services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.