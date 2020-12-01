SOMERSET – Somerset County's 2021 budget will enable the county's lead prosecutor to add another assistant district attorney.
The approximately $59,700-a-year full-time post answers one request District Attorney Jeff Thomas has sought most of his first year in office and comes at a time the county court system is planning to split its criminal caseload from one courtroom to two in 2021.
"First, I want to say I appreciate the commissioners putting this into the budget," said Thomas, who was often at odds with the board this year for not taking the step sooner. "Because this is something that was needed."
Given the changes coming in January, "it was a move borne out of necessity," he added.
Next month, President Judge D. Gregory Geary will start splitting the criminal docket – and each court term's caseload – with fellow county Judge Scott Bittner.
That should enable more cases to be resolved each term – whether by jury trial, nonjury trial or plea. But for prosecutors, it'll mean preparing for more cases, Thomas said.
"On a Thursday in any given month, we have two motions courts, treatment court and juvenile courts, plus a magistrate," he said. "Resolving more cases next year is a good thing ... but I had to make sure I had the bodies, because you can't be in two places at once, right?"
Assistant prosecutor passes away
By adding another full-time prosecutor, Thomas' office will have three full-time attorneys – himself included - and four part-time prosecutors.
Combined, they will handle cases at five district magistrates' offices and two common pleas judges in 2021.
Thomas will be seeking to fill two posts in the coming weeks.
His office lost veteran prosecutor Catherine A. Primavera-Zakucia, of Davidsville, on Sunday following a three-year battle with cancer.
Zakucia, who also worked as an attorney for Somerset-based Carolann Young & Associates, was the Somerset County District Attorney Office's longest-serving assistant prosecutor, originally joining the office in 1998.
Thomas noted she continued working in the office during her cancer battle – and "will be missed."
He said he has started reaching out to people who have previously expressed interest in working for his office, for both the full- and part-time posts.
Thomas' office budget for 2021 is $738,767, according to the $55.6 million budget tentatively approved by the county commissioners Tuesday.
The spending plan, which keeps millage the same, is on display for review and is scheduled to be up for adoption Dec. 15, county officials said Tuesday.
Detective funding search
Thomas was also pushing to add another full-time detective, but said he's agreed to focus his efforts on seeking outside funding.
"I get it, with COVID(-19), money is tight," he said.
Thomas said he has already paid for a grant writer to seek support through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Applications for a federal COPS grant and funding through the Department of Justice's Service Training Officers Prosecutors (STOP) grant program will also be filed once the next review window opens, Thomas said.
Somerset Commissioner Colleen Dawson said the board is committed to adding a detective post if Thomas can find funding for it.
Design work for airport project approved
Somerset County Commissioners also approved a contract to allow L.R. Kimball to begin engineering and design work on a runway and taxi-way lighting project at Somerset's municipal airport.
The engineering contract is for $204,834, the board said.
The project is the latest of several implemented to maintain and update the Somerset Township airport, which was previously re-striped.
Airport manager Dave Wright said the current lights along the runway are incandescent and are connected through problematic 1980's era wiring that is buried underground. The new system will rely on modern conduit cables and ultra-efficient LED lights.
If all goes well, the project will be out for bid in the spring and could be under construction by August, he said.
