The bench by the Delaware Canal in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, was weather-worn, moldy and besieged by weeds.
But Mark Giubilato could still make out the name on the brass plate.
Louis J. Nacke.
Curious, Giubilato searched the name online and found that Nacke, a businessman from New Hope, Bucks County, was one of 40 souls on United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed near Shanksville, Somerset County. Because of the heroism of its passengers, it was the only plane hijacked on Sept. 11, 2001, that did not reach its intended target.
Giubilato felt a connection with Nacke. They were the same age, they both had sons and might have been friends had they ever met. The Upper Black Eddy resident and his girlfriend, Gracene, both educators, decided they were going to do something about the condition of the bench.
“We felt sad,” he said. “It was so neglected. Our neighbors couldn’t even sit on it because of all the growth and poison ivy.”
Giubilato’s original plan was to take the bench home, pressure-wash, clean and stain it. But that was not possible because the bench was embedded in concrete. So, over the course of several spring nights, the pair drove to Jugtown Hill Road, spending two to three hours at the site.
“It was so bad we had to do it twice,” Giubilato said.
A helpful store clerk at Wehrung’s recommended using a primer because of the condition of the wood. Giubilato estimates they spent 35 hours on the project, at one point lugging 15 50-pound bags of stone a quarter of a mile to the bench. But he says the long hours and labor were all worth it.
“People stopped and talked to us,” he said. “We met neighbors and canal walkers who thanked us.”
Giubilato didn’t lose any loved ones on 9/11, but like many, he remembers where he was as the horror unfolded.
“On that morning, I was in my doctor’s office in Broomall,” Giubilato said. “He said a plane had crashed into the towers. I remember he and I thought that it was a smaller plane, not a commercial one. During the time I was sitting there, I could hear the gasps and the reactions of the doctor and the women in the office when the second plane hit.”
Roger Robinson, a New York developer who lives in Lumberville, and others donated benches to remember the 18 Bucks County 9/11 victims. Giubilato says he has heard there is another bench by Tinicum Park that could use a little work.
“I was fortunate I wasn’t there, but I’ve always read the stories of the people who were,” Giubilato said. “We’re just normal people that were on the canal path, and we were pulled into this story. It would have been less expensive to buy a new bench, but that’s not what we wanted to do. We wanted to bring life back to that bench that Mr. Robinson had so graciously donated.”
Taking action is one way to honor those who died on 9/11, he said.
“We want people to realize that with a little bit of effort, whether it’s picking up trash or whether it’s doing little improvements, we can make a difference,” Giubilato said. “There should be more of that. This one kept people away from it, and that’s not what it was supposed to be for.”
For Giubilato and his partner, the bench is a place to reflect on what was lost that day.
“We had a lot of people talk to us about what we did, how nice it was what we did,” he said. “We haven’t forgotten, just like they haven’t forgotten.”
