A Bucks County man faces drug charges after state police said they caught him on Thursday driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike with a stash of marijuana-infused gummies.
State troopers from the Safe Highways Initiative for Effective Law Enforcement (SHIELD) section arrested John Giovino, 38, of Dublin, after a traffic stop at mile marker 118.6, in Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal compliant, troopers stopped a 2019 BMW sedan. Police said they searched the vehicle and seized 20 pounds of suspected marijuana, 100 packages containing cannabis-infused gummies and 150 plastic containers containing suspected marijuana cigarettes.
Giovino was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and freed on $75,000 unsecured bond.
