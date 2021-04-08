Rev. Ananias Buccicone, OSB, will resume his assignment as pastor at Queen of Peace Parish in Patton, effective Friday, after the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General closed an investigation into an accusation of recent inappropriate conduct involving minors made against him.
No further action will be taken by the AG's office, according to a statement released by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.
The attorney general's office could not be immediately reached for comment.
Buccicone, a Tarentum, Allegheny County, native who was ordained at Benedictine Community of St. Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe, had been on leave since the allegation was made in October 2020.
There are currently 13 other priests placed on leave by Altoona-Johnstown, pending investigations of allegations of sexual abuse of minors, per the diocese's website, dioceseaj.org/list-of-priests. In 2016, then-Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane released a grand jury report that provided details about decades of sexual abuse and cover-up within the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese.
“The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown remains committed to maintaining safe environments for children and young people in all of our parishes, schools, and programs,” the diocese said in a released statement.
