Brush fires kept crews busy in Somerset County on Saturday.
No injuries were reported.
At 10:31 a.m., Garrett Fire Department and Meyersdale Area Ambulance service were sent to the 2800 block of Garrett Shortcut Road and spent nearly 40 minutes at the scene.
At 11:08 a.m., Berlin Volunteer Fire Department and Berlin Area Ambulance Association were dispatched to a brush fire in the area of 191 Crossroad School Road. Crews spent more than an hour at the scene, Somerset County 911 officials said.
Somerset Volunteer Fire Department was sent to a brush fire in the 3400 block of Glades Pike at 3:51 p.m., but was able to clear the area less than 45 minutes later.
