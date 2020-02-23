Three storage sheds and a garage were damaged by a brush fire that burned up nearly 12 acres of land near Dutch Road in Allegheny Township on Sunday.
The wildfire sparked after an Allegheny Township homeowner started burning garbage on his hilltop land, Loretto Fire Chief Scott Eckenrode said.
"Once a stiff wind got ahold of it, the fire started spreading pretty quickly," said Eckenrode, noting that dry grass and old leaves on the ground nearby served as a natural fuel for it to spread.
Loretto arrived to find three structures – all storage sheds – already involved, along with at least 5 acres of land, he added.
One shed was a total loss, he said.
Others, both steel buildings, sustained minor damage, while a nearby garage received some heat exposure.
Loretto Fire Department spent more than 2 1/2 hours at the scene.
They were assisted by Carrolltown, Cresson, Dauntless and Ashville fire departments.
According to the Bureau of Forestry, garbage and debris fires are the top cause of wildfires in the United States.
Because the wildfire resulted in property losses, a state Bureau of Forestry investigator was called to assist with the investigation, he said.
